Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.45 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 273.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $11.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.01. The stock had a trading volume of 772,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,147. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

