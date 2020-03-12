Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.62 Million Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 115.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,496 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.05% of Teradata worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Teradata by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 91,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE TDC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.18. 303,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,774. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $48.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -87.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.62 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

