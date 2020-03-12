Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 279.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,238 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.13% of SM Energy worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of SM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,471,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. SM Energy Co has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $201.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.07.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,585.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.