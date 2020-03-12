Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.83 Million Position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $13.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,324. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $133.94 and a one year high of $207.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.17 and a beta of 1.39.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $1,654,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,331 shares in the company, valued at $136,103,799.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,938. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBS shares. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

