Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 275.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,057 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.11% of Sonos worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sonos by 90.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth $684,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 65,133 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 134.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONO traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 51,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,029. Sonos Inc has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.49 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonos Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONO. ValuEngine downgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub lowered Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Sonos news, insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $120,911.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,245.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 199,371 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $2,420,363.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,721 shares of company stock worth $3,236,509. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

