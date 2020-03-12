Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 458.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 12.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 478,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 53,297 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 13.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,237 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of LEG traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 84,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEG. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.