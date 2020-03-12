Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after buying an additional 1,553,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after buying an additional 671,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,056,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after buying an additional 71,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 903,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after buying an additional 402,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 215,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,698. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $24.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

