Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.46 Million in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.66. 1,038,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,143,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.