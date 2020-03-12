Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.74 Million in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HUYA by 482.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

NYSE HUYA traded down $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $15.06. 200,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,380. HUYA Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 1.19.

HUYA Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.