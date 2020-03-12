Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.83 Million in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,218 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of BOX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in BOX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BOX by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 13.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. 234,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,335. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.16. Box Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative return on equity of 577.11% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

