Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2 Million in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,358,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $47,754,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,781,000 after purchasing an additional 353,704 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,552,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Shares of TRGP traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -449.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

