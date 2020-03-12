Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $4.11 on Thursday, hitting $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 352,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,382. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $101.88.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $3,030,931.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,586,719 shares of company stock worth $298,281,475 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. DA Davidson raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.52.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.