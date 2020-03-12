Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,534 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,950,000 after purchasing an additional 141,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,321,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $13,513,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 122,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 77,413 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.09.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $13.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.14. The company had a trading volume of 89,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,828. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

