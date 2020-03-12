Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,260,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,269,000 after buying an additional 2,099,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,900,000 after buying an additional 929,980 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,331,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,258,000 after acquiring an additional 915,535 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,319,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after acquiring an additional 451,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,244.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 351,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 325,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of HALO traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 153,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

