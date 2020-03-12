Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,682 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,475. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investec lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

