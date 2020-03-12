Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $7.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.91. 82,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,711. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.43. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Compass Point upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

