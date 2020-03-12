Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 10,985 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 525.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.44.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $121,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,328.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $487,426.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,670.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $1,052,896. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIV stock traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.52. 75,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.18 and a 12-month high of $168.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day moving average is $135.31. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

