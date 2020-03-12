Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 3,780 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of ARW traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 36,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,317. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.53 and a 52-week high of $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.57.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.