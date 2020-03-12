Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 95,046 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,046 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 512,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 93,925 shares during the period. Makaira Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 4,998,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,137,000 after buying an additional 278,389 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 248,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 89,530 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George acquired 500,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,268,905.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:QRTEA traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,857. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

