Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,958,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,850,000 after buying an additional 84,853 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,982,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,220,000 after buying an additional 87,821 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,816,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,518,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,671,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,431,000 after acquiring an additional 167,426 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,994. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $78.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

