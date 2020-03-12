Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.09% of Guess? as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess? by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Guess? during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

GES stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. 174,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,908. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GES. B. Riley dropped their target price on Guess? from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Sunday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

