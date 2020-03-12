Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 17,634 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 51.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,722,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6,089.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,223,000 after buying an additional 102,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded down $6.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.07. 118,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,533. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average is $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.