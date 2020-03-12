Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 8,889 ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,313,000 after acquiring an additional 78,159 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 612,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,565,000 after acquiring an additional 352,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 66,160 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 174,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,257 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

Shares of ABMD traded down $14.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,688. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.07 and a 1-year high of $348.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.57.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

