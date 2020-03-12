Trexquant Investment LP Sells 201,766 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,766 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after buying an additional 5,561,652 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $51,744,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 219.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,552,000 after buying an additional 2,848,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,188,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,870,142. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $353,165.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,408,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,891,624.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,485,521 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $20,737,873.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,199,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,431,748.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,684,914 shares of company stock worth $41,609,045 over the last three months.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

