Trexquant Investment LP Sells 25,458 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,458 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,845.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 234,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.22. 481,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,187. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.76.

In other news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $2,978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $342,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,828,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

