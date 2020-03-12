Trexquant Investment LP Sells 30,814 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,814 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,327.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 502,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,398,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,927,000 after purchasing an additional 420,928 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of JCI traded down $3.75 on Thursday, hitting $31.46. 1,029,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,634,389. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.