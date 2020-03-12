Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.34 Million Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUPH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUPH stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 245,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,258. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.66.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

