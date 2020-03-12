Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.97 Million Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,779,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,600,000 after purchasing an additional 404,670 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMMU traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 278,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,469. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.53.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMMU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.73.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

