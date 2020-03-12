Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $38,424,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 68,788 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,600,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,505 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.09, for a total transaction of $1,479,425.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,420.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $8,093,177.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,903,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,789 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock traded down $34.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.89. 31,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,452. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $252.13 and a one year high of $436.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

