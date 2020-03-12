Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of FE stock traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 691,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,591. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

