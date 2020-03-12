Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 272,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zynga by 13,797.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,915,000 after buying an additional 22,697,372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zynga by 535.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,814,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,507 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,294,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after buying an additional 1,736,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

In other Zynga news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $372,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,667.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,974.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,204,118 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,579. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZNGA traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.07. 958,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,130,812. Zynga Inc has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

