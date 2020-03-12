Trexquant Investment LP Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,321 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $220,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,405.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 25,627 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 144,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after buying an additional 87,793 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.17.

TXN stock traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.63. 1,452,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763,437. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $15,177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at $107,348,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

