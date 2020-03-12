TROY (TROY) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 58% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One TROY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TROY has traded 65.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TROY has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $2.76 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TROY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.02251343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00193819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00116395 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TROY Token Profile

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,290,000,000 tokens. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade.

TROY Token Trading

TROY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.