TrueFlip Market Capitalization Tops $1.29 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00003289 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 51.4% lower against the dollar. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $35,775.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.02159887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00186832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00108324 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

