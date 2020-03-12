Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) to announce $110.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.95 million. Trupanion posted sales of $86.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $479.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.50 million to $481.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $579.47 million, with estimates ranging from $577.20 million to $581.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,633,199.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $833,070. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Trupanion by 178.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,802 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 101.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 107,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 54,455 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Trupanion by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 3.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 21.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUP opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.00 and a beta of 1.68. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

