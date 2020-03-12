Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Sells $252,560.00 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $252,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $782,180.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $360,010.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $375,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $1,219,520.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $1,164,390.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $411,110.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $403,620.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $610,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $978,095.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,080.00.

NASDAQ TPTX traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.95. 328,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,152. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $67.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 554.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 92,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after buying an additional 124,236 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 549,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,238,000 after buying an additional 101,029 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,504,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

