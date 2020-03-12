UBS Group Upgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to “Buy”

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EJTTF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of easyJet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.81.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. easyJet has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

