Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.55-$12.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.92-$7.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 12.55-12.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nomura raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $286.78.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $22.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.54. 2,369,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.23 and its 200-day moving average is $255.87. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

