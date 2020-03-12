Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.78.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $221.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $218.40 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,367,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

