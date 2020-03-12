Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) 1-Day Volume Hits $123.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 48.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $96,707.03 and approximately $123.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. In the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 56.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.