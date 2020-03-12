Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,508 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $127,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

UAA traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. 680,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,981,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.32.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

