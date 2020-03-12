UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Hits $0.0012

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $126,969.11 and approximately $4,553.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm.

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.