Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,139 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.83% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNDA. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 553,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,077. The firm has a market cap of $577.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.45. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 50.86%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

