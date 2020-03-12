Verasity (VRA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $336,555.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 63.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $336,555.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 76.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000205 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00014925 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00014389 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00431877 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022422 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

