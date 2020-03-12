Verge 1-Day Volume Tops $1.58 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Verge has a market capitalization of $37.67 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00584261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000886 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00011072 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000287 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,204,156,743 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, TradeOgre, Bitbns, Graviex, Binance, HitBTC, Crex24, Cryptopia, Huobi, SouthXchange, YoBit, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

