Viacoin (VIA) Market Cap Hits $1.90 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $80,775.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00001763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Binance, Bittrex and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 60.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00630989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00012646 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,165,204 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Poloniex, Binance, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Coinroom and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

