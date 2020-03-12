Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,683.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $167,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $10.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,972,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,318,143. The company has a market capitalization of $327.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $150.87 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.27.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

