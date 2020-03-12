Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 168.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,116,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Vistra Energy worth $140,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 620,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

