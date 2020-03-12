VoteCoin (VOT) Price Down 46.5% This Week

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $26,757.53 and $19.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded down 46.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00516471 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00104205 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00101094 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003285 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002625 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001443 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 82,475,250 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

