W Green Pay (WGP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $128,431.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $669,670.91 and approximately $128,431.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay token can currently be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.02251343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00193819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00116395 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

W Green Pay Token Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,419,997 tokens. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.